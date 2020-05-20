After 67 days away from the campus, the Atlanta Falcons reopened their facilities to a limited amount of staff members while taking multiple safety precautions Tuesday. One of those staff members back at the facility Tuesday was Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay.

To showcase how the organization was planning to bring normalcy back to the facilities safely, McKay released a video on Twitter providing a behind-the-scenes look into the team's reopening plans.

As explained in the video, the Falcons meeting room is still closed with players and coaches still participating in a virtual training program. Rehabbing players may attend the facility and work out in a limited fashion in the team's gym.

This week is the first week both rookies and veteran players are participating together in the virtual training program. If everything goes according to plan, it sounds as though the players and coaches will be back at the team facility late this month or in June.

The Falcons reopened their facilities in accordance with the guidelines set out from the NFL last week. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to all 32 teams containing instructions on how to reopen safely, and ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter retweeted the memo Friday.

As of Tuesday night, more than 91,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Despite businesses opening up in Georgia and around the country, Holcomb also encourages Falcons to stay at home whenever possible.