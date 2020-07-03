Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Todd Gurley Wishes To Join The Simpsons Cast DOH!

Rashad Milligan

Todd Gurley II is ready to be a part of the change in Hollywood.

The Atlanta Falcons running back quoted a story on "The Simpsons" no longer having white voice actors voice non-white characters. He responded with a waving hand emoji and "im just one call away."

The tweet received over 1,600 likes as of Wednesday night.

If casted, Gurley would become the Falcons' most recent reference on the show. The show mentioned the team for Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Falcons were also mentioned after Super Bowl LI, when executive producer Matt Selman changed Boston's final score from 23-21 over Springfield to 34-28 New England over Atlanta.

A character based on Deion Sanders, Deion Overstreet, has been featured on the show, but not an active Falcon.

There have been a plethora on athletes featured in the 31-season show's history. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Heisman winner Matt Leinart, Joe Namath, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, Venus and Serena Williams, Peyton and Eli Manning, Chuck Liddell, Joe Montana, Lance Armstrong, Randy Johnson, Joe Frazier, Terry Bradshaw, Dennis Rodman, LeBron James, Tom Brady and Yao Ming. Bob Costas, Marv Albert and Mark Cuban have also been on the show.

The decision to take away white voice actors on non-white characters comes in response to the latest push for social justice and equality around the country. The main character's voice in  "The Cleveland Show," a "Family Guy" spin-off also announced he was stepping down from voicing the Black character.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Slashes Two Preseason Games

NFL is considering reducing half, if not all Preseason games

William B. Carver

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

My Dick Hertz

Michael Vick almost chose baseball over football

After Michael Vick turned 40 last week, The Falcon Report is looking back on his life. This is one of his weirder moments. Did you know the Atlanta Falcons' great almost played baseball instead of football?

Chris Vinel

REPORT: The NFL will trim training camp rosters

The NFL is reportedly making another coronavirus-related change.

Chris Vinel

Who Is The Biggest Threat To The Falcons In The NFC South?

The Falcons have an improved team, but they still have to go through their division first. Who's their biggest threat?

Malik Brown

Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to make an immediate impact

Former Auburn Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to come in and make an impact right away

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL to cut preseason to two weeks

Who will the Falcons play during the preseason?

Dave Holcomb

BLITZ ZONE: Matt Ryan Is THE BEST Quarterback In The NFC South

Is Matt Ryan the greatest quarterback in the NFC South? Find out on BLITZ ZONE: Falcons Nest!

Christopher Smitherman II

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-1

Here's what Atlanta Falcons news you missed on the Falcon Report since June 29th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

June NFL Coronavrius Update! Brought To You By The Falcon Report

Wanna know what happened with COVID-19 this month and how it impacted the Atlanta Falcons? Check this out!

Christopher Smitherman II