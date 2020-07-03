Todd Gurley Wishes To Join The Simpsons Cast DOH!

Todd Gurley II is ready to be a part of the change in Hollywood.

The Atlanta Falcons running back quoted a story on "The Simpsons" no longer having white voice actors voice non-white characters. He responded with a waving hand emoji and "im just one call away."

The tweet received over 1,600 likes as of Wednesday night.

If casted, Gurley would become the Falcons' most recent reference on the show. The show mentioned the team for Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Falcons were also mentioned after Super Bowl LI, when executive producer Matt Selman changed Boston's final score from 23-21 over Springfield to 34-28 New England over Atlanta.

A character based on Deion Sanders, Deion Overstreet, has been featured on the show, but not an active Falcon.

There have been a plethora on athletes featured in the 31-season show's history. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, former Heisman winner Matt Leinart, Joe Namath, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, Venus and Serena Williams, Peyton and Eli Manning, Chuck Liddell, Joe Montana, Lance Armstrong, Randy Johnson, Joe Frazier, Terry Bradshaw, Dennis Rodman, LeBron James, Tom Brady and Yao Ming. Bob Costas, Marv Albert and Mark Cuban have also been on the show.

The decision to take away white voice actors on non-white characters comes in response to the latest push for social justice and equality around the country. The main character's voice in "The Cleveland Show," a "Family Guy" spin-off also announced he was stepping down from voicing the Black character.

