A way-too-early look at 2020: Preseason Week One vs. Miami Dolphins

Rashad Milligan

Start the hype clock now.

The Atlanta Falcons' preseason begins on the week of Aug. 13-17 against the Miami Dolphins.

The home exhibition has a few reasons why it has more hype than the typical exhibition. Point one being, the current pandemic. Whether or not the first competitive taste of Atlanta Falcons football happens on the week of Aug. 13-17, the first preseason game in 2020 will be more appreciated than any year before after dealing at least two-plus months without any major-league sports in the spring.

The professional debut of Tua Tagovailoa is also a spectacle, if he plays. The rookie was so popular in college, recent reports came out about his social media worth from the 2019 season alone approached $400K. As of Tuesday morning, the former Alabama quarterback has over 340,000 followers on Twitter and 727,000+ on Instagram.

Beyond the off-the-field hype, the Dolphins hope to enter a new era in 2020. Over the offseason, Miami signed many key defenders including Byron Jones, Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy. The team continued to add defensive help early in the 2020 draft by selecting Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the first round and Alabama defensive end Raekwon Davis in the second round. The Dolphins also signed running back Jordan Howard.

Falcons fans will get a first-look at Marlon Davidson and hometown cornerback A.J. Terrell, as well as Todd Gurley II's return to red-and-black in the state of Georgia. Albeit a single series or two, the faces of the franchise Matt Ryan and Julio Jones may bless the turf of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A little over three months to go. Hopefully.

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 15: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive their 2020 schedule?

The Atlanta Falcons schedule is brutal. What kind of shot do they have to make the playoffs in a do or die season?

Brady Pfister

Falcons kicker Morten Andersen spreading his love of the NFL in his native country

Morten Andersen's game-winning field goal in the 1999 NFC Championship Game helped the NFL's popularity grow in Denmark.

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdog in 2020 opener vs. Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons open as home underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. Despite offseason moves, Vegas still doesn't seem to like the Falcons.

Zach Hood

Saving the Falcons: Can the Atlanta Falcons survive the NFL's toughest 2020 schedule? Good question

From Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes, the Atlanta Falcons have a scary 2020 schedule.

Terence Moore

Demi will tell you: The Atlanta Falcons have a tough 2020 NFL schedule from start to finish.

With just a glance at the the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule, you can tell they're already scrambling to overcome their back-to-back 7-9 seasons.

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

The Atlanta Falcons’ defense has a challenge on their hands.

The first four games could make or break the Falcons defense. How will they fare against some of the league's best teams?

Malik Brown

Vegas model says Atlanta drew the NFL’s hardest 2020 schedule

The Atlanta Falcons' 2020 schedule is predicted to be the toughest in the NFL. How many games will they win?

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

A.J. Terrell is going to give "everything in him" to the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Clemson Tigers cornerback A.J. Terrell in this years draft. The rookie is ready to give it his all

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta Falcons pegged as 12-to-1 underdog to win NFC South by Westgate Las Vegas

The Atlanta Falcons will not be one of the conference or division favorites in 2020.

Zach Hood

by

Malik Brown

BLITZ ZONE: Is Matt Ryan the GREATEST Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Is Matt Ryan the greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time? Is there a single greatest Atlanta Falcon of all time?

Christopher Smitherman II