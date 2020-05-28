Todd Gurley shows off balance in workout video

Despite the Government's shut down, Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley has had himself a productive offseason.

Matt Ryan is the latest Falcon to participate in the #AllInChallenge, but Gurley accepted the challenge himself in mid April. His experience included going to a UGA in Athens, tailgate, meet the coaches, the players and spend a Saturday with him between the hedges. The last bid for the experience was $15,250.

He has also teamed up with partners like Beyon Meat and the Ronald McDonald House in Atlanta to donate food to those in need. Gurley congratulated members of the Class of 2020 at the University of Arizona and College of St. Mary.

Uninterrupted posted a 23-second clip of Gurley in an intense balancing workout.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter previously said he didn't know Gurley's health status going into the summer. Dealing with arthitis in his left knee, he had a career-low of 857 rushing yards in 2019, also a season he carried the ball a career-low 223 times.

To further the lack of concern, the Falcons posted a video of him excercising his left leg on Wednesday.

The 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's one year, $6-million deal is pending a passed physical, which Gurley said he wasn't worried about passing at all during his introductory virtual press conference with the Falcons.

