Saving The Falcons: Regarding Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons Win, And Tennessee Titans Lose

What's wrong with Vic Beasley?

Not physically, but otherwise?

Is he thinking clearly?

Is he thinking, period?

I mean, who would just give away $500,000 to his employer, you know, for the purpose of. . . well, nobody knows why Beasley did such a thing, except for Beasley and maybe a few other folks inside of his world.

You remember Beasley, who once was the somewhat local kid for the Atlanta Falcons from Adairsville, Georgia via Clemson University.

Thanks to Beasley's dominance as a senior in college, where he earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors, he became the No. 8 pick overall during the 2015 NFL draft courtesy of the Falcons.

Anyway, Beasley plays for the Tennessee Titans these days.

Sort of.

After Beasley spent five mostly uneven years with the Falcons, he was released following last season, and then the Titans gave Beasley a one-year contract worth $9.5 million, including a $6 million signing bonus.

That's a nice chunk for a defensive end/outside linebacker noted as an NFL underachiever, especially since he was edging closer to moving past his prime at just months away from his 28th birthday,

But the Titans thought more about the Beasley who managed an NFL-high 15.5 sacks in 2016 along the way to helping the Falcons to the Super Bowl than the Beasley who did little worth mentioning the next three seasons.

Here's what the Titans have gotten so far on their Beasley gamble: A no-show to training camp for 10 days, which means Beasley was fined $50,000 per day. Which means he relinquished $500,000 to the Titans for unexplained reasons.

If Beasley plays for the Titans this season, they likely will have to give the Falcons a fifth-round compensatory draft pick next year.

Again . . . if Beasley plays for the Titans.

At this rate, when it comes to anything involving Beasley, who knows?

Does Beasley even know?

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook