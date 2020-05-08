Falcon Report
Demi will tell you: The Atlanta Falcons have a tough 2020 NFL schedule from start to finish.

William B. Carver

Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

Excitement is in the air.

The NFL schedule release is here.

On Thursday night, the league released its presumptive 2020 schedule.

For the first time since the Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl run after the 2016 season, they'll open the season at home. They'll play the Seattle Seahawks. 

During the past three years, the Falcons began on the road, but no matter the location, they haven't won a game to start a season since 2015.

They'll have two nationally televised games away from Atlanta. First, they'll travel to Green Bay, where the Packers will host the Falcons on October 5 for Monday Night Football. Then the Falcons will have an NFC South-division game at Carolina against the Panthers for Thursday Night Football on October 29.

Speaking of division foes, the Falcons will face the Saints twice in a three-week span. The first matchup will be in New Orleans on November 22 followed by the recap in Atlanta on December 6. The Falcons have a similar ending to the season when they face Tom Brady and the NFC South's Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice in a three-week span.

The Falcons will play all NFC opponents to begin the season. Their first AFC game will be at home against the Denver Broncos on November 8. That game was originally slated for Tottenham in the United Kingdom as part of the NFL’s International series, which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Falcons remaining games will be a mixture of AFC and NFC opponents . Their final AFC opponent will be against the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

Even though the NFL schedule was released, it could change due to COVID-19 issues in the coming months.

If you want to find out if Demi is happy with the Falcons' schedule, click the video above.

See below for full schedule .

image002
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Schedule
