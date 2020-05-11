Falcon Report
Can the Atlanta Falcons survive the NFL's toughest 2020 schedule? Good question

Terence Moore

Saving The Falcons is now on Instagram TV! Click here to watch. 

Whether you're using the projected strength of NFL teams this season, or you're returning to how those teams did in 2019, or you're relying on the old eyeball test, it's like this for the Atlanta Falcons when you study their 2020 schedule while trying to project their wins and losses along the way.

Brutal.

The NFL did the Falcons zero favors here.

If they don't have the toughest upcoming schedule in the league, they're in the top 1 1/2 teams in that category.

What does that mean for the Falcons' season?

Well, let's start with these NFL quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Tom Brady already have a bronzed bust of themselves in a back room somewhere of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Then there is Patrick Mahomes, who capped only his third NFL season earlier this year by leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory after he grabbed league MVP honors the season before.

Oh, and Teddy Bridgewater is now starting for the Carolina Panthers after he went 5-0 as a Saints backup to Brees in New Orleans. 

Not only that, but Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions is the fastest quarterback ever to reach 40,000 yards (147 games).

Those quarterbacks will throw against the Falcons this season. 

All of that is alarming enough, but here's the other thing: Among those who'll try to stifle those quarterbacks and their receivers in the Atlanta secondary will be two safeties recovering from injuries (Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen) and a rookie from Clemson (cornerback A.J. Terrell) who was torched for three touchdowns earlier this year in the College Football Playoff championship game against LSU.

The Falcons' pass rush also remains a work in progress, and pass rushing (or the lack thereof) makes or breaks secondaries. 

Check this video for all of that and more.

