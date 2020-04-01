Saving the Falcons: Wrong on uniforms? Yes, no

Yeah, I know. Earlier this week, I mentioned on my "Saving the Falcons" video that the franchise had at least 10 uniform changes since it began in 1966.

The actual number is five (you know, officially).

That's not counting the Falcons' alternate threats, along with the home and the away ones, and, of course, the mixing and the matching by the franchise through the decades of the pants, helmet, face mask and jersey combinations between the colors of black, red, white, silver, chartreuse, Turkish blue . . .

Sorry for the exaggeration.

Just trying to make a point, but here's the bottom line: The Falcons haven't had a uniform change in 17 years (you know, officially), but they'll debut new ones sometime in April.

To which I say . . . fine.

Things such as uniform changes are a welcomed distraction these days from the horrors surrounding the worldwide pandemic.

Will the helmet get a new logo?

How many different colors will the jersey have?

Is Turkish blue even a consideration?

As The World's Biggest Traditionalist when it comes to sports, I don't count. The bulk of society couldn't care less what I mentioned earlier this week through video that teams such as the Boston Celtics and the football folks at the University of Notre Dame rarely or never change their uniforms.

I also mentioned the Green Bay Packers.

Hmmmmmm.

Even though some disagree the Packers are a drastic contrast to the Falcons regarding this uniform-changing thing . . .

Well, take a peek and see what I think.