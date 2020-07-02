Falcon Report
BLITZ ZONE: Matt Ryan Is THE BEST Quarterback In The NFC South

Christopher Smitherman II

On Wednesday July 1st, William Brandon and Jeremy Johnson step into the Blitz Zone!!! This week the topic of discussion is whether or not Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in the NFC South! There is a lot of controversy around this topic, particularly because this season, six time super bowl winning quarterback, Tom Brady, has joined the division playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

William Brandon took the affirmative and argued that Matt Ryan is indeed the greatest quarterback. Brandon mentions several points, some of which were around his age in comparison to the seasoned quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. He also mentions the recent controversy surrounding Tom Brady practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the NFL, NFLPA, and the city of Tampa Bay. 

Jeremy Johnson is the negative and he says that Matt Ryan is the third best quarterback in the division. Ever since 28-3, Matt Ryan has yet to redeem himself and until he does, there is no chance that he will be able to say he is the greatest going into the 2020 season. He needs to make sure that he doesn't "choke" again. 

Close to the end of the debate we had a surprise addition to show. Kyle T. Mosley from the Saints News Network weighed in on the conversation. He agrees with Jeremy that there is no way Matt Ryan can consider himself the best Quarterback. Mosley proclaims the greatest is none other than Drew Brees.  

These two had a valiant fight, but the audience decides the victor, and this week the crowd decided that it would be a draw between the two gentleman. 

