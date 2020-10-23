SI.com
Dad and Demi: Falcons Won A Game But Can They Keep It Going

William B. Carver

Demi is all smiles again.

There is no need in delaying the excitement.

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Minnesota Vikings in convincing fashion 40-23.

The Falcons played like a new football team.

In last week’s episode, I didn’t see any reason for me to believe that the Falcons would or could show new life. Therefore, I picked the Falcons to lose.

And I was wrong.

This was the first game under Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris and the Falcons seemed better prepared to play a full four quarters of football.

Atlanta’s defense got them off to a great start. Falcons linebacker Deion Jones intercepted Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on their first offensive play. Atlanta’s offense followed that up with a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Julio Jones.

The Falcons never looked back. The defense intercepted Cousins a total of three interceptions in the game and Atlanta’s offense put up 10 points in every quarter.

Atlanta had a such great game that, Ryan was named NFC Offensive player of the week. He had his best game of the year,. He went 30 for 40 on passing attempts with 371 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Jones also had a big day with eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

This did look like a reenergized football team but this was only one win. Can they continue to win or will they go back to a defeated team.

The Falcons will host the Detroit Lions this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

To see if Demi has concerns or if he is still all in on the Falcons, watch this week’s video above.

