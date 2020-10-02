SI.com
Dad and Demi: Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn Blow Another Fourth Quarter Lead

William B. Carver

This season is starting just like last season minus the one Atlanta Falcons win.

The Falcons are now 0-3 after their collapse to the Chicago Bears.

And just like last year, Demi’s tears are beginning to flow more regularly.

This is now the second week in a row that the Falcons have blown a lead in the fourth quarter.

Last week, we covered the debacle in Dallas and now Sunday’s loss to the Bears.

Atlanta lead by 16 points before the Bears began their comeback.

Chicago’s starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was benched in the third quarter and replaced with veteran Nick Foles.

Foles threw three touchdowns all in the fourth quarter, leading the Bears to their comeback win.

Atlanta failed to run the clock out again in late game situations.

The Falcons’ offense fell flat in the fourth quarter. 

They were unable to get first downs and more importantly run out the game clock. 

The Falcons had three opportunities to run out the clock in the 4th quarter. 

Instead, Atlanta barely used three minutes combined on those final drives.

There were some missed assignments, dropped balls and overthrown passes but at no point did the offense go through Todd Gurley II.

Two weeks in a row that clock management was an issue for Atlanta.

It doesn’t get any easier this week as the Falcons travel to Green Bay to play the Packers on Monday Night Football.

The Packers are now 3-0 after beating the Falcons’ rivals, New Orleans Saints, last Sunday night.

Atlanta's secondary is going to have another tough week matching up against Packers’ receivers.

The Falcons must limit the amount of time that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has the ball.

They will need to score touchdowns and not field goals to keep up with the Packers and most importantly, play the game for 60 minutes.

I know it still sounds bad.

Is Demi still crying?

Watch this week’s video to find out.

