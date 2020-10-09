SI.com
Falcon Report
Dad and Demi: Falcons Keep Falling

William B. Carver

A quarter of the season is complete and the Atlanta Falcons have yet to win a game.

The Falcons are 7-13 since Demi was born. 

He doesn’t know a winning Falcons team.

With that being said, it was another sad day for Demi and the Falcons. This time it was on a Monday night.

Demi was here at home and the Falcons in Green Bay.

Atlanta never lead in the game and were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 30-16.

The Falcons came into the game with injuries in key positions on offense and defense and they continued to lose players to injury in the game. 

Safety Damontae Kazee suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his achilles in the second quarter. Rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins also left the game due to a concussion.

Julio Jones returned to play after missing a game due to a hamstring injury. He was never himself in the game on Monday and he re-aggravated the injury in the game and didn't return.

Jones may miss this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Aside from injuries the team was never in sync. 

Their longest drive of the year came in Monday’s night game, 20 plays, resulting in only a field goal. 

Falcons offense fell flat on most of their drives and the Falcons defense couldn’t contain quarterback Aaron Rodgers or running back Aaron Jones.

Atlanta had third down drops by receivers, overthrown third down passes, missed blocking assignments and blown defensive coverages. The Falcons struggled all game.

Let's just say Demi didn't stay up all night for this game.

Atlanta is back home this weekend. 

The Falcons will be allowing limited capacity of fans to attend Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

The Falcons do lead the overall series 32-18 and winning the last five games played between the two teams and the Panthers have never won in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Check out this week’s video to see if Demi is still picking the Falcons to win.

