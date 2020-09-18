Dad & Demi Preview: Falcons At Cowboys

If you listen closely you can hear Demi’s whimpers.

You heard me right.

Demi is still sad about the Atlanta Falcons loss to Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

But I reassured Demi that it’s only one game and they can’t end their season after one game.

So with that being said Dad and Demi are back again.

This week we will be taking a look back at the Falcons loss to the Seahawks as well as a preview of Atlanta’s next matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Falcons Lose To Seattle

In case you missed it.

But I doubt you did.

The Falcons were defeated by the visiting Seahawks 38-25 in a fan-less Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Atlanta was only down two points at halftime but failed to stop Seattle’s offense in the second half giving up 24 points.

Matt Ryan played well but majority of his passing yards came in the Falcons failed attempt at a comeback. Ryan was 37 for 54 for 450 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Atlanta had three receivers with at least 100 yards receiving: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage.

New Falcons running back, Todd Gurley II, looked sharp early on but he wasn’t able to be utilized due to the large second half deficit. Gurley had 14 carries for 56 yards rushing and one touchdown.

Rookie A.J. Terrell had a rough first game. He did react late on some plays and was out of position on some coverages but he did play every snap on defense. He is a rookie. If he stays healthy the opportunity is there to improve.

Takkarist McKinley looked sharp in his first game of his contract year. He was able to get a sack.

Grady Jarrett being himself with 1 1/2 sacks and new defensive end Dante Fowler Jr, was able to get 1/2 a sack.

The defensive weak point was definitely in the secondary.

Whether it was schematically or a personnel issue, the Falcons were unable to stop Russell Wilson from throwing 31 for 35 with 322 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Falcons were better than the Seahawks on third down conversions but the Falcons were 0-4 on fourth down conversions which also played a part in their losing.

Falcons vs Cowboys Preview

The Falcons travel to Dallas for a Sunday matchup at 1 p.m. ET. on Fox.

This will be the home opener for the Cowboys. They lost last week in the SoFi Stadium to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17.

The Cowboys will be allowed to have a limited number of fans for their home opener on Sunday.

Dallas and Atlanta have played each other 28 times in their history. Dallas leads the series with 17-11 overall record including their two playoff wins against Atlanta.

The Falcons did lose their last meeting between the two teams in 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott was a problem for the Falcons in that game. He had 23 rushes for 122 yards for one touchdown and he was their leading receiver as well with seven catches for 79 yards.

After a late Jones touchdown, the Cowboys drove up the field and Brett Maher kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal.

Cowboys defeated the Falcons 22-19.

That was the only loss the Falcons suffered at the hands of the Cowboys in their last four games.

Atlanta also won the last game played between the teams in AT & T Stadium.

Falcons won that game 39-28.

Cowboys are coming into this game with injuries at right tackle, tight end and middle linebacker.

The Falcons should be able to exploit the weakness on the right side of the offensive line and get some pressure on Dak Prescott.

Cowboys’ receivers will a favorable matchup against inexperienced Atlanta cornerbacks.

To find out more and get Demi’s prediction click the video above.

