Dad & Demi Preview: Seahawks At Falcons

Dad and Demi are back everyone.

They are more excited than ever.

Why you ask.

Because it’s the first week of football.

The Atlanta Falcons return to the gridiron on Sunday.

That’s right the NFL season has begun.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Atlanta to take on the “Dirty Birds” in the season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Normally fans would be packed in the stadium to cheer on the Falcons but not Sunday because all home games in September will be fan-less due to COVID-19.

That doesn’t dampen the mood. Whether you are inside the stadium or at home watching the game, once the ball is kicked off it should all feel the same.

This will be the 20th time the Falcons and Seahawks have played including the playoffs. The Seahawks have won 11 games and the Falcons have won eight. The Falcons did win both of the playoff games between the two teams.

The Falcons and Seahawks also faced off last year in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Matt Ryan was out due to an injury. The game was essentially a one-sided game. Seattle jumped out to a 24-0 lead going into the half.

Even Falcon kicking legend, Matt Bryant, missed two 50 plus yard field goals.

That was his last game as a Falcon.

The Falcons played catch up the rest of the game, losing 27-20.

After that loss the Falcons turned their season around. They had a second half record of 6-2.

These two teams will look different from a year ago. Other than the rookies, both teams added veteran defensive players. The Falcons, Dante Fowler Jr. and the Seahawks with Jamal Adams.

The Falcons also added a Seahawk nemesis, Todd Gurley II, former Los Angeles Ram running back, who has 11 touchdowns in nine games against Seattle.

With no preseason games this season, expect a lot of rust and a close, low, scoring game on Sunday.

Watch the video above to find out what Demi thinks about Sunday's matchup.

Seahawks at Falcons 1 p.m. ET on Fox, check local listings.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon