SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Dad & Demi Preview: Seahawks At Falcons

William B. Carver

Dad and Demi are back everyone.

They are more excited than ever.

Why you ask.

Because it’s the first week of football.

The Atlanta Falcons return to the gridiron on Sunday.

That’s right the NFL season has begun.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Atlanta to take on the “Dirty Birds” in the season opener at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Normally fans would be packed in the stadium to cheer on the Falcons but not Sunday because all home games in September will be fan-less due to COVID-19.

That doesn’t dampen the mood. Whether you are inside the stadium or at home watching the game, once the ball is kicked off it should all feel the same.

This will be the 20th time the Falcons and Seahawks have played including the playoffs. The Seahawks have won 11 games and the Falcons have won eight. The Falcons did win both of the playoff games between the two teams.

The Falcons and Seahawks also faced off last year in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Matt Ryan was out due to an injury. The game was essentially a one-sided game. Seattle jumped out to a 24-0 lead going into the half.

Even Falcon kicking legend, Matt Bryant, missed two 50 plus yard field goals. 

That was his last game as a Falcon. 

The Falcons played catch up the rest of the game, losing 27-20.

After that loss the Falcons turned their season around. They had a second half record of 6-2. 

These two teams will look different from a year ago. Other than the rookies, both teams added veteran defensive players. The Falcons, Dante Fowler Jr. and the Seahawks with Jamal Adams.

The Falcons also added a Seahawk nemesis, Todd Gurley II, former Los Angeles Ram running back, who has  11 touchdowns in nine games against Seattle.

With no preseason games this season, expect a lot of rust and a close, low, scoring game on Sunday.

Watch the video above to find out what Demi thinks about Sunday's matchup.

Seahawks at Falcons 1 p.m. ET on Fox, check local listings.

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram! And @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Predictions Roundtable: Will The Falcons Make The Playoffs?

A look at the Falcons' playoff odds.

Zach Hood

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Wide Receivers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Falcons have cut their roster down to 53 players. How does the wide receiver core look this season?

Malik Brown

Breaking Down the Falcons Offensive Line After 53-Man Roster Set

How is the Atlanta Falcons offensive line shaping up this season?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 8th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 9th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Saturday September 5th, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Ann L

Roger Goodell Failing to Lead Against Coronavirus

Why does the NFL still not have a league-wide fan policy for the 2020 season?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 31: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Preview

Game week is finally here. Will the Falcons' busy offseason finally pay off against Seattle?

Brady Pfister

Falcons Finalize Practice Squad with Four Protected Players

Who are the 16 players on the Falcons practice squad?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta Falcons Release Initial Depth Chart

Zach Hood

Breaking Down The Atlanta Falcons Linebackers After 53-Man Roster Set

The Atlanta Falcons have released their 53-man roster for the season. Here we take a look at the linebacker core.

Malik Brown