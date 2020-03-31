Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 8: Antonio Brown said WHAT?

Wait, wait, wait. Come again? Antonio Brown, we don't think we heard you correctly.

Apparently, neither do the Atlanta Falcons.

Did you really say you're the best wide receiver in football right now, specifically calling out Julio Jones?

Geez.

That's where Brady and Chris start this week's episode of the Dirty Birds Podcast. They completely agree, dispelling Antonio Brown's claims in rather blunt terms.

From there, they bring back their weekly series of picking where the best Falcon at each position ranks among his peers. This week, they debate the newly-signed Todd Gurley. Gurley has been a star for years, but is his track record of the past enough to push him through the injury worries of today and into the "elite" running back category? If so, he'd sit among Ezekiel Elliott, Derrick Henry and more.

After signing Dante Fowler Jr., what's Atlanta greatest need? Brady and Chris agree -- spoiler: it's on defense -- but they differ on draft strategies. Both men outline their first-round thoughts. The departure of Desmond Trufant, the presence of Deion Jones and the acquisition of Fowler play a huge role in the discussion.

Lastly, the Falcons made news this week by signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, giving them the possibility of starting former first-round draft picks at all 11 positions on offense. Yes, that displays a supreme aggregation of talent and will be a great trivia question one day, but does it really mean anything?

All that and more on this week's Dirty Birds Podcast!