Matt Ryan has been California Dreamin

William B. Carver

Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

Without social media and cellphones, many fans would be in the dark about what their favorite football player is up to during this unconventional offseason.

With no definitive date for players to return to facilities, NFL players are finding ways to stay active and in shape. Teammates across the NFL are meeting up to work out together. Even division foe Tom Brady has been seen working out with his receivers at a local Tampa high school.

So, what about the Atlanta Falcons’ players?

What are they doing?

Newly acquired tight end Hayden Hurst was a guest on the podcast “ESPN Daily” hosted by Mina Kimes. When asked about how his offseason is going he replied ,” Over the past four weeks actually me and Matt have been throwing up in Atlanta, so, I’ve been driving back and forth and working with him. That is helping me a lot and is really going to payoff in training camp.” Fans can breathe easy knowing Ryan and Hurst are getting to know one another .

Speaking of Ryan

According to ESPN’s Vaughn McClure “ Matt has guys working out in California this week.” This isn’t the first time Ryan has been known to link up with his offensive weapons in the offseason. Ryan has held workouts in the past in South Florida and most recently at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California. No videos or photos of Ryan’s workout, but fans can assume Ryan’s workout partners should include his receivers and possibly running back Todd Gurley.

There are videos of Gurley’s workout out on social media, which was shared by the Atlanta Falcons. What is most noticeable about the workout video is Gurley’s knee. He is seen doing exercises while balancing on a medicine ball. You can clearly see Gurley putting body weight on his right knee. Afterwards, Gurley is doing leg presses using only his left leg, the same left leg that is said to be arthritic. Based on the video he looks healthy and his knee appears to be fine.

That is good news for Falcons fans.

I am sure fans will be waiting on the next viral video of Falcons’ players.

Check out these stories about Gurley and Ryan by Chris Vinel.

See if Demi is excited about the player's offseason workouts in the video above.

