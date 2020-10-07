Despite Search for Clarity, NFL COVID-19 Response Remains Murky

The NFL continued to stress the importance of wearing masks -- both on the sidelines and away from the field -- and announced this week the possibility of new protocols. However, the league also continues to have a murky response to COVID-19.

Roger Goodell announced that the league will implement a video surveillance program to monitor whether players and coaches are following coronavirus protocols. According to the Washington Post, the NFL is also considering other new protocols, including prohibiting gatherings outside the team facility, making all team meetings virtual, and limiting the number of player tryouts a team can have each week.

“Simply put, compliance is mandatory,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo. “Now is the time to recommit ourselves to our protocols and best practices for the duration of the season.”

Furthermore, the NFL announced it could force teams that violate COVID-19 protocols to forfeit or give up draft picks. This last new possibility is problematic.

Implementing this rule now gives the league an inconsistent response to coronavirus. Furthermore, not assigning the removal of a specific draft choice or a minimum number of positive tests to force a forfeit leaves the league subjectively applying this new rule.

This is similar to how Goodell responded with the domestic violence issues the league experienced a few years ago. Some players forced longer punishments than others, and it was widely inconsistent.

The NFL needs to finally admit coronavirus is going to be an issue no matter how many protocols it has and assign more specific rules for when teams have positive COVID-19 tests.

As of Tuesday night, more than 210,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

