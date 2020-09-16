SI.com
Falcon Report
NFL Passes Coronavirus Test in Week 1; League Doubles Down on Masks

Dave Holcomb

There's still a long way to go, but the NFL passed the coronavirus test during Week 1 with flying colors. 

Not a single player had to miss a game because of contracting COVID-19 during the first weekend of the season, and only one player tested positive during the testing period of Aug. 30-Sept. 5. During that time, the league conducted 44,510 tests, which includes testing done to all NFL personnel. That testing group had a 0.017 percent positivity rate.

With no fans in the stands, television viewing from Week 1 was different, but it's better than stars missing action because of positive tests or worse -- the NFL needing to postpone or cancel games altogether.

Even with the tremendous success, the league sent a memo to the team's coaching staffs Monday morning to remind them to wear masks on the sidelines at all times. From what Holcomb saw from the several live games and replays he's watch over the last several days, there weren't any coaches not attempting to wear masks at all, but some were not wearing the mask properly. The memo reminded all team personnel along the sidelines, except for players, to wear a mask over their mouths and noses at all times.

As of Tuesday night, more than 195,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, follow the CDC guidelines.

Holcomb encourages all Americans, especially Falcons fans in Georgia, to wear masks in public places. Research indicates wearing masks can significantly halt the spread of coronavirus.

