Most recent NFL playoff expansion feels wrong

Jeremy Johnson

Nothing is special anymore.

Brace yourselves I’m on a rant. I don’t like participation trophies. There’s no place for them in professional sports and yet, the NFL has found a way to cheapen it’s most difficult right.

NFL owners approved the expansion of the playoffs this week from 12 teams to 14 teams. In layman’s terms that means the NFL will make more money and four more mediocre teams will get an extra game.

Both conferences will now have three wild card teams. Only the number one seed will get a bye week to start the postseason. The seven seed will play the two seed. The three seed faces the six seed and the fourth seed hosts the fifth seed.

Feels cheap.

I’ve always felt the 12-team format was the perfect balance. No consumer or financial beneficiary is against more football. But in a 32-team league are we starting to push the outer ranks of the teams that deserve the right to battle for a Super Bowl?

Everyone loves upsets. Let me rephrase that. Everyone loves upsets until two 7-9 teams are playing in the Super Bowl. Making the playoffs should mean a team had to earn their way into the fray at the end of the season.

When 45 percent of the league makes the playoffs it just doesn’t feel the same. After 16 games, 17 in 2021, you’d think teams would have told us all we need to know about them. The playoffs should be about skill. The more teams you add the more it becomes about luck.

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the NFL's expansion of the playoffs and why an unemployed wide receiver thinks he has more to offer than Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl player Julio Jones. Guess who it is?That's right!

William B. Carver

by

Jasminejhollis

Robert Quinn jokes about deciding free agency with coin flip

Did Robert Quinn really decide his next NFL team by flipping a coin?

Chris Vinel

Dantzler has what Dan Quinn likes in a defensive back

How does Mississippi State cornerback Cameron fit with the Falcons?

Jeremy Johnson

Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Now that we're closer to the Atlanta Falcons showing us their new uniforms, what do you think? I have my thoughts, and they might surprise you.

Terence Moore

by

RiseUpFan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 8 clip: Don't listen to Antonio Brown

Brady and Chris didn't go easy on Antonio Brown during this week's Dirty Birds Podcast. Brown took an unprovoked shot at Julio Jones, and the guys believe he was wrong in doing so.

Brady Pfister

Xavier McKinney can give the Falcons clarification at strong safety

The Falcons need help in the secondary, and drafting Xavier McKinney at no.16 could help boast the position.

Malik Brown

Antonio Brown needs a job before he can come after Julio Jones

Brown still thinks he's the best receiver in the game, even though he isn't in football anymore.

Brady Pfister

Saving the Falcons: Wrong on uniforms? Yes, no

As The World's Biggest Traditionalist in sports, I'm not huge on uniform changes, are you? But I'll give the Falcons a break here, and there's something else. Check it out.

Terence Moore

Video: 'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19

When will the NFL be able to release its schedule?

Dave Holcomb

MMQB 2020 Draft needs for the Atlanta Falcons

MMQB lists it's draft needs for the Atlanta Falcons and the three other NFC South teams

Christian Crittenden