NFL To Slash At Least Two Preseason Games

William B. Carver

Here we go again.

Last week we reported that the NFL postponed the Hall of Fame Game until 2021.

Another week has came and more games are on the cusp of being cancelled .

NFL Network  reported on Wednesday that the NFL is planning on cancelling two of the four preseason games this year due to COVID-19.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, “There has been no decision on the upcoming NFL preseason as some members of the NFL Players Association are in favor of playing no preseason games ahead of the 2020 NFL season."

Players are understandably concerned about their health and safety. Cancelling two games or all four games would give the league more time to assess and prepare for playing football whilst COVID-19 cases are rampant.

Positive impacts of Canceling games

More time to prepare for the regular season in relation to COVID-19 and social distancing.

Fans could possibly get refunds for unplayed games.

Negative Impacts of Canceling games

Less time to prepare for the regular season in relation to physical contact and game speed.

Less ticket revenue for the league and owners.

Preseason Cancellations

The NFL is currently considering cancelling games one and four. Both games are not as important as the middle two games. The first game, most starters typically play a few series, up to a full quarter. The last game of the preseason never features any starters , this game is used as a final tryout to reduce roster to 53 players.

Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to host the Miami Dolphins in their first preseason game on Aug. 14 and travel to Jacksonville on Sept. 3 to take on the Jaguars .

The NFL was set to reduce the number of preseason games beginning in 2021, due to the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Demi, like most fans doesn’t care for the preseason. Find out what he thinks about the possible cancellation of those games.

