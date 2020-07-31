Opinion: The NFL Top 100 List Is Correct

Matt Ryan had one of the greatest statistical seasons for a quarterback in 2016. Ryan is near the top 10 of every quarterback statistical category .Ryan will be in the Hall of Fame.

Julio Jones is one of the best receivers to ever play the game. Jones has made great catch after great catch. Jones will be in the Hall of Fame.

Grady Jarrett sacked Tom Brady three times in the 2017 Super Bowl. Jarrett is an absolute monster and one of the best defensive tackles in the game.

None of those things represent the 2019 NFL season.

In 2019, the Falcons started the season 1-7. The Falcons finished with a losing record.

That team and the players are what people think of when making their list.

The players who voted, did it correctly. The list isn’t based on a players career accolades or highlight reels. The list is and has been about the past year’s top players.

To quote a famous Janet Jackson song , “What have you done for me lately?”

Matt Ryan not listed in Top 100

Ryan had another high statistical year in 2019, however we must look at his stats from broader perspective.

Ryan was playing from behind in majority of the games in 2019. The Falcons had no choice but to throw the football in order to try an win games.

Ryan being the leader of the team will garner the praise when the team is doing well just as he should receive the criticism when they play badly.

I've heard complaints about the other quarterbacks that are listed.

All of the quarterbacks who were mentioned made the playoffs except for Dak Prescott who had career year and better numbers than Ryan.

Grady Jarrett Ranked 91

Jarrett wasn’t on the list any previous years.

Jarrett did make his first pro bowl and he had a record year in sacks.

However, the Falcons defense started off the season as one of the worst in the game

The defensive tackles in front of Jarrett, all had better stats Cameron Hayward, Fletcher Cox and Deforest Buckner.

Julio lands at 11

Jones is still ranked very high. The other receivers in front of Jones are DeAndre Hopkins (Cardinals) and Michael Thomas (Saints).

Thomas broke a single season record for receptions.

Hopkins had numbers that were lower than Julio, however Hopkins team, the Texans made the playoffs.

There is no doubt that each of those Falcons’ are among the best at their position but with a horrible start and losing season, you can not expect their fellow players to rank them any higher.

The list wasn’t a judgement on the player's careers but a judgment on their 2019 season.

If anything this should be added motivation to prove to their peers how great they truly are.

I expect to see all of those Falcons' in a much higher ranking in next year's list.

