Saving the Falcons: Todd Gurley didn't need to bring Deion Sanders into this

This video is about Todd Gurley, Deion Sanders, why guys wear this number before they switch to that one and whether all of those things combined to give the Atlanta Falcons a good week or something less than that.

Before you click for the answer, there's this to ponder while scratching your head: Along Gurley's way to making three Pro Bowl trips during his five seasons with the Rams of St. Louis and of Los Angeles, he wore No. 30.

So Gurley said Friday as a recently signed running back for the Falcons that he'll rock their new uniforms with number . . .

Twenty one?

Yeah, that makes sense.

Just kidding, but Gurley wasn't with his announcement.

That's the same number Sanders wore during the start of his NFL career when he became the pro football version of Prime Time with the Falcons after he wore No. 2 to fame at Florida State.

Nobody associates Sanders with No. 2, though.

He IS No. 21.

After Sanders went from the Falcons to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, he still wore No. 21. He eventually finished his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, and his number was . . . 37?

OK. OK. As we see, even the all-time greats switch uniform numbers.

Take Lebron James, for instance. He went from No. 32 during his high school days in Akron, Ohio to No. 23 during his first and second stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He switched to No. 6 during the Olympics and after he took his talents to the Miami Heat.

But this is a different.

Really different.