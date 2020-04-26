Saving the Falcons: Imagine Falcons top NFL draft pick A.J. Terrell against Tom Brady and the rest of NFC South

Um . . . A.J. Terrell?

Isn't that the Clemson defensive back who was torched for three touchdowns earlier this year by LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase during the national championship game?

Yep.

This is the same Terrell who many NFL expert said was good, but was a late first-round pick at best and more likely a second rounder, especially given his flaws that include grabbing receivers and letting too many of them beat him deep.

Just so you know, the Falcons play in the NFC South, home to Teddy Bridgewater (Carolina Panthers), Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) and Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). They all can make defensive backs look silly if those defensive backs have trouble with receivers (ahem) beating them deep.

So . . . Terrell? Taking the place of long-time Falcons starter Desmond Trufant, who was released during the off-season?

This is a little bizarre. In the most important draft in franchise history (thus "Saving the Falcons" as the name of this weekly video), the Falcons selected Terrell this week with their No. 16 pick overall.

That was a surprise, along with the following: This was the first of the 13 Falcons drafts for general manager Thomas Dimitroff that he didn't make a trade, and there were rumors for weeks that he would.

The consensus was that Dimitroff would climb into the top 10 or higher than that to snatch either cornerback C.J. Henderson of Florida or defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina.

This time, Dimitroff didn't budge on the draft board.

Even at No. 16, the Falcons could have grabbed K'Lavon Chaisson, the gifted linebacker/defensive end from LSU.

Only the Miami Dolphins had fewer sacks last year than the Falcons' 28, which means the Falcons need all of the pass rushing help they can get. Chaisson can get to the quarterback, and he also can play the run and drop into coverage.

Chaisson was available at No. 16, but the Falcons preferred Terrell, the Atlanta native and the player Dimitroff said the team wanted from the start.

That's fine. But . . .

Well, check out my thoughts on the matter.