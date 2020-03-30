Saving the Falcons: New uniforms, eh?

Give me a moment before I discuss the Atlanta Falcons on the verge of switching uniforms.

You know, again.

In case you haven't heard, the Falcons could debut new threads by the middle of this week, and if they do so Wednesday, they won't say, "April fools."

They'll just say,"We told you so."

They've been teasing toward this moment since the start of the year.

I'll eventually give you my thoughts on the Falcons' uniform thing, but I'll start with a confession: I'm The World's Greatest Traditionalist,

Sorry, Arthur Blank. But give me The Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field over the modern stuff of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Speaking of the Green Bay Packers' place, I'll take those Wisconsin brats covered in "Secret Sauce" going back to Lombardi days over the cheap prices around the concession stands during Falcons' home games.

Actually . . .

Let' me think about that one.

When it comes to Packers-Falcons comparisons, this is for sure: The Packers NEVER change their uniforms, and the Falcons always do.

The Packers have won four Super Bowls to the Falcons' zero.

Just saying.

I'm also just saying teams that often change their uniforms (hello, Jacksonville Jaguars usually aren't the best collectors of championship rings.

So given all of that, the Falcons will announce yet another uniform switch within the next four weeks, and such a thing normally would deserve a shrug since it has become a habit for this franchise entering its 55th NFL season.

I've been doing some thinking about this particular move.

I'm thinking . . .

OK, take a look at the video.