Tampa Bay Buccaneers Holding Group Workouts Against Recent NFLPA Guidelines

Dave Holcomb

Coronavirus guidelines have broken numerous times since the start of the pandemic in the United States, but this week, NFL teams have started not to follow them.

ESPN reported via the Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was seen practicing with several offensive teammates, including wide receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen and fellow quarterback Blaine Gabbert. This occurred just four days after NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer advised that players should not "be engaged in practice together in private workouts."

Mayer enacted his guidelines a few days after multiple NFL players, who still aren't in team facilities, tested positive for the coronavirus. Last week, two Buccaneers players and a Tampa Bay assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The Buccaneers' group workout also came days after Florida set a state record with more than 4,000 positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday. Cases have surpassed the 100,000 mark in Florida, which is a state inching closer to becoming a virus hot spot. This is obviously very concerning, especially when considering the large elderly population in Florida, 

But apparently the virus or Mayer's guidelines are not a concern for Brady or the Buccaneers offense, which leads the question of whether the league or NFLPA needs to enact stricter guidelines with consequences. The last thing the NFL wants is to be forcing its players to choose between working out in groups to keep up with teams such as the Buccaneers or the community's health.

