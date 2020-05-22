Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Since COVID-19 will likely affect the number of fans at NFL games this season, what does that mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

William B. Carver

Dad (William Carver) and Demi (Demi) are back again.

Like many of us, football fans are wondering when life will return to normal. Public places are beginning to open back up while practicing social-distancing guidelines. Gatherings of large crowds are not yet permitted. States across America are in different phases of reopening. Georgia is in Phase 1, yet in order for large crowds to gather, all phases must be complete .

So what does this mean for Atlanta Falcons’ fans?

Will they be allowed to attend football games this year?

The answer is still uncertain. The NFL intends to start the season on time with contingency plans in place.

The NFL hasn’t made any announcements about fan-less games, however, they have put forth a plan to refund fans if games are cancelled or played without fans.

According to the Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo about ticket refunds to all teams. He said, “If a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”

The Falcons have been allowing their season-ticket holders to defer their payments since March.That’s good news for fans who may have already purchased tickets , or who currently are paying on season tickets.

Refunds. Deferments. Sounds like no fans in the stands. At least not at the beginning of the season. If fans are allowed to attend games, the game-day experience will be different.

The Atlanta Falcons first regular season game is Sept. 13.

To see the full schedule click here.

Check out this week’s episode to see if Demi is ready to attend.

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

The Falcons are just as talented as the Packers, but will need to steal an upset at Lambeau to keep season on track.

Brady Pfister

Falcons announce signing of LB Deone Bucannon

Falcons add veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon.

Jeremy Johnson

How do the Atlanta Falcons stack up with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Bucs offense is new and improved, but how well does the Falcons' defense matchup with them?

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan raises over $20K with #AllInChallenge

The face of the Atlanta Falcons franchise has used his platform for the greater good.

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 16: Is Todd Gurley healthy for the Falcons?

Should Atlanta fans be concerned about Gurley's health? Just how good is Matt Ryan? Do Julio Jones and Michael Jordan belong in the same sentence?

Brady Pfister

Alex Mack juggles many roles in unusual offseason

Alex Mack hasn't had the offseason he or anyone else expected due to the the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, he's making the best of it.

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

'Protecting the Nest' Atlanta Falcons & COVID-19: Falcons reopen facilities to some staff

How are the Atlanta Falcons reopening their facility in Flowery Branch?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

Falcons vs Chiefs. Who has the advantage?

The Falcons will be taking on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in week 15. How do they matchup with his high powered offense?

Malik Brown

by

Terence Moore

Raheem Morris sees MJ-like qualities in his players

After joining the world in watching "The Last Dance" documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, Raheem Morris said he sees some of Jordan's competitiveness and leadership in his players.

Chris Vinel

Even Atlanta Falcons OC Dirk Koetter asks: Is Todd Gurley's knee OK?

The Atlanta Falcons only signed Todd Gurley to a one-year-contract for $6 million, but they still need the former Pro Bowl running back to stay healthy. That is, IF he's healthy right now.

William B. Carver

by

William B. Carver