Like many of us, football fans are wondering when life will return to normal. Public places are beginning to open back up while practicing social-distancing guidelines. Gatherings of large crowds are not yet permitted. States across America are in different phases of reopening. Georgia is in Phase 1, yet in order for large crowds to gather, all phases must be complete .

So what does this mean for Atlanta Falcons’ fans?

Will they be allowed to attend football games this year?

The answer is still uncertain. The NFL intends to start the season on time with contingency plans in place.

The NFL hasn’t made any announcements about fan-less games, however, they have put forth a plan to refund fans if games are cancelled or played without fans.

According to the Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo about ticket refunds to all teams. He said, “If a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club.”

The Falcons have been allowing their season-ticket holders to defer their payments since March.That’s good news for fans who may have already purchased tickets , or who currently are paying on season tickets.

Refunds. Deferments. Sounds like no fans in the stands. At least not at the beginning of the season. If fans are allowed to attend games, the game-day experience will be different.

The Atlanta Falcons first regular season game is Sept. 13.

