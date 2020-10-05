Is There Any Hope for Slowing Down Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has nine touchdown throws this season. At his current pace, he will pass his touchdown total from 2019 and 2018 by the end of Week 10.

In all likelihood, Rodgers will slow his pace, but barring a health issue, he is set to throw at least 30 touchdowns for the first time since 2016. Behind this pace, the Packers are setting offensive records -- 122 points through three games, 40.7 points per game and 459.7 yards per contest.