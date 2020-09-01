Which Falcons RB Should Fantasy Football Owners Target After Todd Gurley?

Sixth-year running back Todd Gurley II enters the 2020 season as the clear-cut starter for the Atlanta Falcons. But given his decline in touches over the last couple seasons, fantasy football owners who draft Gurley would prefer to also grab his backup as an insurance policy.

However, it's difficult to tell who will be the primary No. 2 back for the Falcons behind Gurley this fall. According to Jason Butt of the AJC, the Falcons could feature a backfield by committee behind Gurley.