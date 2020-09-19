Which Atlanta Falcons Should You Start/Sit in Your Fantasy Lineup This Week?

The Atlanta Falcons lost their first game of the 2020 season, but the defeat didn't come because the offense couldn't move the ball. The Falcons accumulated more than 500 yards of total offense, leading to a big day for almost all of their stars.

In standard fantasy leagues, Calvin Ridley led the way with 24.9 points behind two touchdowns. Julio Jones, Todd Gurley and Russell Gage also contributed very solid performances by reaching double digits (Jones posted more than 15.0 points).

The Falcons face another tough matchup in Week 2 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, but for fantasy purposes, it's a great matchup. The Cowboys are missing key linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Sean Lee, and while the Dallas defensive line is a very strong unit, Ryan and the Falcons passing attack should be able to throw effectively into the relatively inexperienced Cowboys secondary.

When it doubt, start the Falcons stars in fantasy during Week 2. Below is a more in-depth player-by-player breakdown as to why.

QB Matt Ryan

The Cowboys gave up the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in the league during Week 1, but owners shouldn't let that fool them into sitting Ryan. The Rams scored their two touchdowns on the ground, which led to Jared Goff having a meager fantasy day, but Goff was still 20 of 31 for 275 yards, averaging 8.9 yards per pass.

Ryan finished eighth among quarterbacks in fantasy points last week. The Falcons are probably going to have to score a lot to keep up with the Cowboys offense. Don't be surprised if Ryan attempts more than 40 passes and eclipses the 300-yard mark again.

Final Week 2 Verdict: QB1 in all formats

RB Todd Gurley II

Gurley needed a one-yard score to salvage his fantasy day in Week 1, but the Cowboys present the veteran back a juicier matchup this Sunday. Dallas allowed Rams top rusher Malcolm Brown to score 23 fantasy points in standard leagues behind more than 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Los Angeles rushed for 153 yards in the victory against Dallas.

Keep in mind, though, the Rams needed 40 rushes to reach that total. The Falcons did not have a single game last year with 40 rushing attempts. Gurley might need a lot of volume to have a very big day, but with the showdown in Dallas expected to be high scoring, he should be in most fantasy lineups.

Final Week 2 Verdict: RB2 in 12-team leagues; FLEX option in shallow formats

WR Julio Jones

One of the cardinal rules in fantasy football is to always start the studs. That's the end of the conversation when debating whether or not to start Jones.

In four career games against the Cowboys, Jones has averaged 117.0 receiving yards with three scores. Jones appears to be in line for another 100-yard day on Sunday.

Final Week 2 Verdict: WR1 in all formats

WR Calvin Ridley

The third-year receiver isn't a fantasy stud yet, but he must be in lineups almost all of the time anyway. Ridley posted nine catches with 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. If healthy, he's expected to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

It will be difficult for Ridley to score almost 25 fantasy points a second straight week, but the matchup is a favorable one.

Final Week 2 Verdict: Low-end WR1 or High-end WR2

WR Russell Gage

Owners couldn't have asked for much more from Gage in the season opener, as he hauled in nine catches for 114 yards. Jones, Ridley and Gage all recorded nine receptions and surpassed 100 receiving yards.

That's not likely to happen again nor will Ryan throw 54 times every week. Unless Ryan must throw a lot again Sunday, expect Gage's numbers to suffer. Owners should not feel comfortable with Gage in the lineup just yet except in very deep leagues.

Final Week 2 Verdict: WR4 in PPR leagues; WR5 in standard formats

TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst was the biggest fantasy disappointment for the Falcons in the season opener. In his Falcons debut, Hurst posted three catches for 38 yards. He received just five targets, which was well behind the 12 targets Ryan gave each of his three wideouts.

But coming off the unusual offseason, owners should expect it to take some time for Hurst and Ryan to develop chemistry. Show patience.

Hurst should perform better against the injury-plagued Cowboys linebacker core. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had three catches for 40 yards, including a 21-yard catch, last week against Dallas.

Final Week 2 Verdict: Low-end TE1 in 12-team leagues