Is Todd Gurley II A Good Fantasy Option Vs. The Cowboys?
Dave Holcomb
Fantasy owners could have the best running back in the league, but if that running back's team falls behind on the scoreboard, his value is going to be limited.
Todd Gurley II is not in the conversation for one of the best backs in the league as he was a few years ago. That, though, does not mean he can't have substantial value this season. However, it is directly tied to the Falcons stopping their habit of falling behind early in games.