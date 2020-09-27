Last Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys added yet another page to the book of Atlanta sports letdowns.

After taking a 20-0 lead in the first quarter behind three Foyesade Oluokun forced fumbles (two recovered), Atlanta had a second-half collapse reminiscent of its Super Bowl performance three years ago, in which the team blew a 28-3 lead.

While the Falcons’ loss last Sunday — which was punctuated by an apparent misunderstanding of the onside kick rule — certainly hurt, there’s hope inside and outside the building based on the success each unit has had in spurts this season. That said, head coach Dan Quinn stressed this week that there can no longer be “tales of two halves” from his defense.

Week 3’s matchup against the Chicago Bears presents an interesting challenge for the Atlanta defense, which will be missing its top cover corner A.J. Terrell, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has emphasized the need for sustained pressuring of opposing quarterbacks from his defensive front seven, which has fluctuated between excellent and porous on a seemingly quarterly basis this season.

In the secondary, third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver is likely to match up against one of the league’s best receivers in Allen Robinson, whose route-running could create problems for the young corner if quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is given time to throw.

As the injury report notes, the Falcons could be without several key contributors on each side of the ball this week, including Julio Jones and pass rushers Dante Fowler Jr. and Takk McKinley.

It’s time for the top-heavy Atlanta roster to “do its job,” or else the Falcons could be heading into Week 4 winless for the first time since 2007.

Injury Report

Atlanta - Out: CB Kendall Sheffield; S Ricardo Allen. Questionable: WR Julio Jones; LB Foye Oluokun; Dante Fowler Jr.; T Kaleb McGary; DE Takk McKinley

Chicago - Questionable: OLB Khalil Mack; DE Mario Edwards

Team Rankings

Total Offense (Yards Per Game)

Atlanta – 7th

Chicago – 23rd

Total Defense

Atlanta – 31st

Chicago – 16th

Offensive DVOA (Football Outsiders)

Atlanta – 13th

Chicago – 24th

Defensive DVOA

Atlanta – 28th

Chicago – 6th

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. EDT

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: FOX, NFL Sunday Ticket

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)

