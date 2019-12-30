WATCH: Falcons remain streaky team under Dan Quinn

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2019 season with a 28-22 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. With the victory, the Falcons went 6-2 in the second half of the year.

With the strong final two months of 2019, Dan Quinn and his staff saved their jobs. But in reality, it's too early to say anything has really changed these past eight weeks because the Falcons have always been a very streaky team under Quinn.

During five seasons under Quinn, the Falcons have gone through some tremendous hot and cold streaks. They began 5-0 in his first season of 2015 but ended that year 3-8 to record a .500 mark. Two years later in 2017, the Falcons began 3-0 and then lost the next three before going on a run to finish 10-6.

The 2018 season was a full year of streaks. The Falcons began 1-4, won three straight, then lost five in a row before ending on a three-game winning streak.

Based on that history, the Falcons going 1-7 in the first half and then 6-2 during the second half to finish an average 7-9 isn't all that surprising. Atlanta has been inconsistent under Quinn with the highest of highs and lowest of lows, which could summarize their 2019 season.

The Falcons organization kept Quinn in part because they hope the team turned a corner in the second half of this year. In some ways, that could be true.

Falcon Maven's Tom Pollin's assessment of hiring Raheem Morris is absolutely spot on, so maybe under his leadership, the defense will truly be better at the start of 2020.

But the idea that this end of the year momentum will carry over into 2019 is silly. NFL teams don't carry momentum into the next week let alone the next season.

If anything, the 2019 Falcons season confirmed one thing -- Quinn's teams are extremely streaky, and that should be the expectation again in 2020 whether the Falcons begin the year hot or cold.