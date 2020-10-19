SI.com
Falcon Report
Looking Ahead To Next Week Against The Detroit Lions

Malik Brown

The Atlanta Falcons got their first win of the season, defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 40-23.

This team looked exactly like the team many expected to see at the beginning of the season. Instead, blown leads, poor defense and inconsistency on offense has plagued the unit.

Atlanta's mediocrity led to the firing of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff last Sunday, and Raheem Morris was named the interim head coach.

Morris hinted during the week that he talked to some of his top playmakers to encourage them to improve their play, and that’s what led to the win.

The offense made big plays, and was able to extend drives by converting on third and fourth down. Julio Jones had his best game of the season with 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta's defense had a good game as well, putting pressure on Kirk Cousins and forcing three turnovers.

The Falcons finally have some momentum going into another week, and next on their schedule is the Detroit Lions.

Detroit looks to be in the same situation as the Falcons, with disappointing play from both sides of the ball and a head coach that is on the hot seat.

They were able to get a win today, which could possibly make Matt Patricia’s seat a little cooler until next week.

Most of the Lions biggest threats are on the offensive side of the ball, and the first player that comes to mind is Kenny Golladay. 

Golladay has been Matthew Stafford’s favorite receiver since returning from injury, and that should continue next week against the Falcons secondary.

D'Andre Swift had his best game of the season today against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was because he was more involved in the offense than in other weeks. 

Swift is a running back that defenses have to account for in the run and pass game, so the Falcons linebackers will have a challenge next week.

Detroit’s defense has been one of the worst units in the league this season, and the way the Falcons played today, it could get even worse. Their secondary is going to be in for a long day against the Falcons receivers.

This could be another winnable game for the Falcons, but it's good to take one week at a time.

