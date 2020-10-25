Atlanta Falcons Vs. Detroit Lions Game Preview

The Raheem Morris era started with a bang in Week 6, as the Atlanta Falcons earned their first win of the season in a dismantling of the embattled Minnesota Vikings.

Leading into last week’s matchup, there were whispers about a rebuild in Atlanta, with NFL media talking heads positing which major players may be shipped off in exchange for draft picks and salary cap flexibility heading into the 2021 campaign.

Fast forward one week and the “Tank for Trevor” conversation is a thing of the past.

In an interview with NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano on Friday, Falcons team president and CEO Rich McKay commented on the state of the Atlanta roster, saying, “Don’t look for us to be trading those [very good] football players. …Our mindset is to try to win football games. Win them this year, and win them next year.”

That’s bad news for Falcons fans wishing the franchise would move in a different direction altogether, but it’s encouraging for fans still holding out hope of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones winning a championship in Atlanta.

While this season may seem moot, the Falcons aren’t out of the playoff hunt yet, with an added playoff spot providing a glimmer of hope for a worst-to-first type turnaround.

To stay in the race, the Falcons will need to string together a series of victories before their Week 10 bye, starting with Sunday afternoon’s bout against Matt Stafford and the Detroit Lions.

Injury Report

Atlanta –

Questionable: DE Takkarist McKinley

Detroit –

Out: CB Desmond Trufant

Team Rankings

Total Offense (Yards Per Game)

Atlanta – 4th

Detroit – 24th

Total Defense

Atlanta – 31st

Detroit – 21st

Offensive DVOA (Football Outsiders)

Atlanta – 22nd

Detroit – 19th

Defensive DVOA

Atlanta – 25th

Detroit – 23rd

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 25, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)





