Falcon
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

WATCH: Early missed opportunities, lack of running game cost Falcons against Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb

ATLANTA -- The Falcons lost their fifth game by double digits Sunday, 35-22, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

After winning their last two games, it felt as though the Falcons may have turned the corner, but that wasn't the case in Week 12, as so many of the team's problems from the first half of the season resurfaced again versus the Buccaneers.

While most will point to the defensive issues, the missed opportunities on offense and lack of running game may have been the biggest culprits to Atlanta's eighth loss of the season.

As they did the last two weeks, the Falcons started Sunday with a strong first drive. Quarterback Matt Ryan found tight end Jaeden Graham wide open for a 53-yard strike on the second play from scrimmage.

But inside the Buccaneers 10-yard line, Ryan threw three incompletions, and the drive ended with a field goal. 

On the second play of their first defensive series, the Falcons intercepted a pass from Jameis Winston. The takeaway set up Ryan at the Atlanta 47-yard line. 

But the Falcons only gained 13 yards on their drive, failing to even move into field-goal range. 

"To come away with those first two drives with three points was disappointing," Ryan said during his postgame press conference. "In this league, you have to capitalize on your opportunities. We didn't do a good enough job of that today. 

"First drive of the game stalled out when we got to the red zone, and on the second drive after the short field opportunity, we just weren't able to put anything together."

The offense didn't reach the end zone in the first quarter the last two weeks either, but the defense didn't let the missed opportunities in those games became a problem by yielding an early touchdown in those wins. Against the Buccaneers, the Falcons allowed Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin to post a 71-yard touchdown on the next drive after Atlanta did nothing off the takeaway.

The Falcons defense picked off another pass in the first half, which led to an Atlanta touchdown and a 13-10 Falcons lead at the end of the first quarter. But in the second quarter, the Buccaneers realized Atlanta was going to feature a heavy passing game plan without running back Devonta Freeman. 

With Freeman sidelined the last two weeks, the Falcons have averaged 2.5 yards per carry.

The lack of offensive balanced enabled the Tampa Bay pass rush to take over the game in the second quarter. Then in the second half with the Buccaneers leading, the problem increased, as the Falcons shifted even further away from their running game.

The result was Atlanta allowing a season-high six sacks. 

The Falcons had many issues again Sunday, but a poor offensive start and another lackluster running game were some of the biggest issues. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12 Live game chat

Dave Holcomb
3 0

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons playoff pipe-dream scenarios end with whimper in 35-22 loss to Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
1 0

The Atlanta Falcons played their worst game of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

Watch: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Injury Report for Week 12

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons injury report for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay is similar to their one for Week 11.

Falcons-Buccaneers: Freeman, Hooper inactive, McKinley to play

Dave Holcomb
0

Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper will not play for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, but Takk McKinley is active against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! It’s Week 12 and the Falcons Find Their Way Home

Tom Pollin
0

The Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and are favored in their first game at home following their bye week. That game, plus four more to bet!

Watch: Falcons Defense Ready to Feast on Buccaneers Offensive Weaknesses

Tom Pollin
0

The Atlanta Falcons are facing a quarterback ripe for the picking this week in Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston.

Watch: Time to Re-evaluate the Atlanta Falcons Player Evaluations

Tom Pollin
0

If the Falcons keep playing the way they have out of the bye we'll have to re-evaluate players we had written off.

NFC South Notebook: Falcons looking to continue hot streak against division

Dave Holcomb
0

The Atlanta Falcons will be going for their third straight NFC South victory on Sunday.

WATCH: 3 Things to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Holcomb
0

Here are three things to know about the Atlanta Falcons opponent in Week 12.

WATCH: Atlanta Falcons showing pride, fans should too

Dave Holcomb
1 0

Falcons fans need to show pride for the team failing to give up after a 1-7 start.