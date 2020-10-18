Atlanta Falcons Vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Preview

After five consecutive losses to begin their season, the Atlanta Falcons will look to start fresh under interim head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday afternoon in a matchup against the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings.

The Falcons will be close to full strength on both sides of the ball, with star receiver Julio Jones returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the better part of the past three contests.

Minnesota will enter Week 5 fresh off a last-minute loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, and will be without star running back Dalvin Cook, who will miss Sunday’s game with a groin injury. Backup Alexander Mattison is expected to step in to an every-down role in Cook’s absence.

To this point in the season, both teams have been major letdowns to their respective fan bases.

Atlanta entered the year with renewed confidence after a 6-2 finish to the 2019 season, while the Vikings came in with playoff expectations, having made the postseason in three of the past five seasons.

There’s still hope in Minnesota, but a home loss to a broken Falcons franchise this week could spell trouble for the Vikings’ chances moving forward.

The likelihood of Atlanta making the playoffs this season is slim to none, but they’ve got something – err, someone – to play for as well.

Injury Report

Atlanta –

Questionable: DE John Cominksy

Out: S Jaylinn Hawkins; DE Takkarist McKinley

Minnesota –

Doubtful: CB Holton Hill

Out: RB Dalvin Cook; WR K.J. Osborn; CB Kris Boyd; G Dru Samia

Team Rankings

Total Offense (Yards Per Game)

Atlanta – 11th

Minnesota – 17th

Total Defense

Atlanta – 31st

Carolina – 26th

Offensive DVOA (Football Outsiders)

Atlanta – 22nd

Minnesota – 8th

Defensive DVOA

Atlanta – 28th

Minnesota – 15th





Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: FOX

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)





