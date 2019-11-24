Falcons-Buccaneers: Freeman, Hooper inactive, McKinley to play

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and tight end Austin Hooper will miss their second straight game in Week 12. Both are listed as inactives against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who the Falcons will face at Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 pm ET.

Freeman and Hooper suffered injuries against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago. In their absence, the Falcons were able to beat the Panthers last Sunday, 29-3.

Hooper was in the midst of a career season before sustaining his injury, but Freeman is probably the bigger loss. Even against the Panthers run defense, which was ranked 29th overall in the league before last week, the Falcons managed just 54 rushing yards and 2.1 yards per carry.

Without Freeman, Brian Hill will start at running back for a second straight game. The Falcons also have Kenjon Barner and rookie Qadree Ollison at their disposal to use in the backfield.

Luke Stocker will start at tight end in place of Hooper, but Jaeden Graham is the biggest threat in the passing game among all the Falcons backup tight ends.

Defensive end Takk McKinley and cornerback Kendall Sheffield are active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Both were listed as questionable because of injuries they sustained last week. However, rookie defensive end John Cominsky is inactive.

Here's a full list of the Atlanta and Tampa Bay's inactive players for Sunday's contest:

Devonta Freeman, RB

Austin Hooper, TE

John Cominsky, DE

Matt Gono, T

Kemal Ishmael, S

Brandon Powell, WR

Deadrin Senat, DT

Tampa Bay

Kahzin Daniels, LB

Jerald Hawkins, T

Jordan Leggett, TE

Anthony Nelson, LB

M.J. Stewart, CB

Aaron Stinnie, G

Mazzi Wilkins, CB