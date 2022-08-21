Skip to main content

Falcons vs. Jets Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

After a pair of joint practices, the Atlanta Falcons will continue their preseason schedule Monday against the New York Jets.
The Atlanta Falcons will try to win their second consecutive preseason game on Monday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. 

New York will be without their young quarterback Zach Wilson, who sustained a knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. But the Falcons will have their budding quarterback, Desmond Ridder. 

The rookie from Cincinnati threw for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his NFL debut while leading the Falcons to a 27-23 comeback victory over the Detroit Lions. 

"It was unbelievable — I thought Desmond had a great game," Marcus Mariota said during his post-game press conference. "For a young guy in his first NFL shot, he made a bunch of plays at the end of the game when you needed it the most."

Rookie wide receiver Drake London will likely miss the Falcons' preseason match against the Jets due to a minor knee injury. London caught one ball for 24 yards before leaving Atlanta's preseason opener with a knee injury in Detroit. 

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

ODDS: Atlanta is -2.5-point underdog to the Jets.

GAME TIME: Monday, August 22, 2022, at 7 p.m. CST

LOCATION: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

TV/RADIO: ESPN | 92.9 FM The Game Atlanta

THE FINAL WORD: "Be better than we were a week ago," coach Arthur Smith said "Some of the mistakes that we made, again, some of the internal stuff, operational stuff that we want to clean up. We want to see progress."

