WATCH: Falcons set more personal records in victory against Jaguars

ATLANTA -- Despite a below .500 record, the Atlanta Falcons have set plenty of personal marks this season. Week 16 wasn't any different.

The Falcons rode their best two players -- quarterback Matt Ryan and Julio Jones -- to a 24-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. With the victory, the Falcons improved to 6-9. Ryan threw for 384 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions while Jones posted 10 catches for 166 yards in the win.

With those statistics, Jones became the fastest wide receiver to 12,000 receiving yards in a career. Jones reached the milestone in 125 games, which shatters the previous record. Jerry Rice was the record holder, accumulating 12,000 receiving yards in his first 142 contests.

Additionally, Ryan's day gave him more than 4,000 passing yards this season. It's the ninth straight year Ryan has surpassed that mark.

"These are two really special players," coach Dan Quinn said after the game. "But they are also remarkable teammates, and that stands out for our whole team."

Both of Ryan's interceptions were on targets to Jones, but the two still connected 10 times on 15 targets Sunday. Their biggest play of the day came late in the third quarter to start a touchdown drive.

On first-and-10 at the Falcons 13-yard line, Ryan found Jones down the sideline for a 32-yard gain. Six plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone for the first time since the first quarter. Ryan's big strike to Jones helped ignite a drive which gave the Falcons an 18-point lead.

Jones and Ryan will look to pad their stats next week against division rival Tampa Bay in the season finale.