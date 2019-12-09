WATCH: Falcons lose Desmond Trufant to season-ending injury

It seems like forever ago, but the Falcons lost starting free safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending injury in Week 3 at the Indianapolis Colts. In Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons lost another key member of their secondary for the rest of the year.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reports Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant broke his forearm Sunday. He'll require surgery and miss the team's final three games.

Trufant will end this season having only played eight games. He dealt with a toe injury in October and early November, missing five contests.

When he played, though, Trufant was very good this season. He leads the Falcons with four interceptions, which is also a career-high. That's made even more impressive by the fact that, again, he only played in eight games, and on Sunday, he left early because of his forearm injury.

In six of his first seven games of the season, Trufant played at least 93 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps. He also had seven pass defenses, 17 combined tackles and one tackle for loss this year.

The Falcons will miss the 2015 Pro Bowler, but this injury will give the team a chance to get a more complete look at the young cornerbacks on the roster. Rookies Kendall Sheffield and Jordan Miller could receive more playing time in Trufant's absence. Sheffield began starting in Week 6, which was the first game Trufant sat out, and he's been somewhere in the lineup for Atlanta's secondary since then.

Atlanta could also use veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson as a replacement for Trufant.

The Falcons will visit the San Francisco 49ers, who threw for 354 yards versus the Saints in Week 14, next Sunday.