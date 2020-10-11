SI.com
Falcon Report
How Does The Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Match Up Against The Panthers' O-Line?

William B. Carver

The Atlanta Falcons have not won a game this season.

In two of their four games, the Falcons were unable to preserve a two-score lead, as the defense gave up at least 15 points in the second half in both collapses.

Many of their early season woes are due to a lack of production from the defense. Atlanta ranks 31st in average points against per game at 34.5 points, and is giving up 341.5 yards per contest.

The defense does have a bright spot, as they rank among the league's top 10 in rushing yards allowed.

Some of the Falcons defensive issues relate to their lack of quality depth.

The Falcons have suffered injuries early and often in this NFL season, which has forced the team to play practice squad players.

Atlanta’s front seven will have another tough task on Sunday when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons have only seven sacks in four games, with three of those sacks coming in their first game of the season.

Compare that to the Carolina Panthers, who have only allowed eight sacks in four games. They rank 20th in team sacks allowed.

The small Atlanta front seven will need to use their speed and agility in order to get around the much bigger Panthers linemen.

Let’s take a look who should be lining up on Sunday for each side.

Atlanta’s Front Seven

Defensive Ends: Takk Mckinley, Dante Fowler. Jr

Defensive Tackles: Grady Jarrett, Tyeler Davidson

Linebackers: Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, LaRoy Reynolds

Panthers O-Line

Tackles: Russell Okung, Taylor Moton

Guards: John Miller, Chris Reed

Center: Matt Paradis

Atlanta will be facing the No. 14 rushing attack in the NFL. Even though Panthers are without star running back Christian McCaffrey, they still are averaging 116.3 yards a game on the ground. 

The Falcons' front seven will need to contain running back Mike Davis and stop quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from extending plays with his legs.

If the Falcons have any aspirations of saving their season and their head coach’s job, the defense must be corrected in Week 5. 

