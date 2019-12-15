Falcons-49ers: Jamon Brown inactive for second straight week

The Atlanta Falcons have lost several players since last weekend because of injury, and a couple Falcons offensive linemen will remain sidelined with ailments in Week 15, but veteran offensive guard Jamon Brown will still be inactive for a second straight week against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Brown has started nine games this season. He replaced rookie Chris Lindstrom at right guard after Lindstrom broke his foot in Week 1.

Lindstrom returned last week, but the fact Brown hasn't even been active the last two weeks speaks to his ineffectiveness this season.

Brown last started on Nov. 24 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that day, the Falcons gave up six sacks. He didn't start the following week versus the New Orleans Saints, but he did play 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps on Thanksgiving, and in that game, the Falcons permitted nine sacks.

One cannot blame Brown for all of that poor pass protection, but he seems to have been benched as a result. The Falcons have also benched him despite the fact starting left guard James Carpenter has missed the last two weeks because of a concussion.

Lindstrom and Wes Schweitzer will start at the guard spots Sunday against the 49ers.

For a full list of Atlanta's injuries heading into Week 15, check out the Falcon Maven injury report from Tom Pollin.

Here are all of Atlanta's inactive players for Sunday's game:

Jamon Brown, G

Ty Sambrailo, T

James Carpenter, T

Allen Bailey, DE

Ahmad Thomas, LB

John Cominsky, DE

Brandon Powell, WR