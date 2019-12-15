FalconMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Falcons-49ers: Jamon Brown inactive for second straight week

Dave Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons have lost several players since last weekend because of injury, and a couple Falcons offensive linemen will remain sidelined with ailments in Week 15, but veteran offensive guard Jamon Brown will still be inactive for a second straight week against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Brown has started nine games this season. He replaced rookie Chris Lindstrom at right guard after Lindstrom broke his foot in Week 1.

Lindstrom returned last week, but the fact Brown hasn't even been active the last two weeks speaks to his ineffectiveness this season.

Brown last started on Nov. 24 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that day, the Falcons gave up six sacks. He didn't start the following week versus the New Orleans Saints, but he did play 79 percent of the team's offensive snaps on Thanksgiving, and in that game, the Falcons permitted nine sacks.

One cannot blame Brown for all of that poor pass protection, but he seems to have been benched as a result. The Falcons have also benched him despite the fact starting left guard James Carpenter has missed the last two weeks because of a concussion.

Lindstrom and Wes Schweitzer will start at the guard spots Sunday against the 49ers.

For a full list of Atlanta's injuries heading into Week 15, check out the Falcon Maven injury report from Tom Pollin.

Here are all of Atlanta's inactive players for Sunday's game:

Jamon Brown, G
Ty Sambrailo, T
James Carpenter, T
Allen Bailey, DE
Ahmad Thomas, LB
John Cominsky, DE
Brandon Powell, WR

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

Dave Holcomb

Watch: Nostrathomas Predicts! The Falcons Playoff Preview that Should have Been

Tom Pollin

Falcons fans had this game circled as the team’s playoff test before the team failed the test of the 2019 season.

Watch: Injuries Will Play a Big Role on Sunday for Falcons at 49ers Week 15 Game

Tom Pollin

The San Francisco 49ers will be missing six players on defense which should be a big help to Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense.

WATCH: 49ers presented with trap game against Falcons in Week 15

Dave Holcomb

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a trap game against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

WATCH: Falcons-49ers matchup will be a family affair for Matt Ryan

Dave Holcomb

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will face his cousin, Mike McGlinchey, in Week 15.

WATCH: Falcons to receive taste of what could have been in 49ers matchup

Dave Holcomb

WATCH: NFL's projected 2020 salary cap could help Falcons retain TE Austin Hooper

Dave Holcomb

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

WATCH: Calvin Ridley injury presents young Falcons WRs with opportunity

Dave Holcomb

Without Calvin Ridley, the Atlanta Falcons should test their young wide receiver depth.

WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Falcons sweep over Carolina Panthers

Dave Holcomb

Here are 10 takeaways to Atlanta's victory against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Who is going to win the NFC East?

Dave Holcomb

How would the 2019 season be different for the Atlanta Falcons if they were in the NFC East?