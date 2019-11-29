Falcon
Falcons-Saints: WR Julio Jones officially inactive

Dave Holcomb

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will not play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Jones was listed as a game-time decision heading into Thursday. He suffered a shoulder injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and playing four days later must not be possible.

The two-time All-Pro receiver caught three passes for 79 yards against the Saints in Week 10. He has 64 receptions for 950 yards and four touchdowns this season.

But the Falcons will get back running back Devonta Freeman. He has missed the last two games because of a foot injury.

Freeman has struggled this season, recording just 371 yards and a career-low 3.5 yards per carry with zero touchdowns, but the Falcons running game has been worse the last two weeks without Freeman. 

Atlanta rushed for 143 yards in Freeman's last start against the Saints in Week 10. The Falcons have 111 rushing yards in the last two weeks combined.

Unfortunately, the Falcons will also be without tight end Austin Hooper, but that was to be expected. The tight end is still dealing with an MCL injury, which he also suffered against the Saints in Week 10.

Hooper was in the midst of a career season when he sustained his injury. He has 56 receptions, 608 yards and six touchdowns in nine games this season, all of which were among the leaders at tight end when he went out in Week 10.

Here's the complete list of inactive players for the Falcons inactives Thursday night:

Julio Jones, WR
Austin Hooper, TE
John Cominsky, DE
Matt Gono, T
Brandon Powell, WR
Deadrin Senat, DE
Luke Stocker, TE

