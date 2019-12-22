WATCH: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan help Falcons end losing streak against AFC

ATLANTA -- In one of the most unexplainable Atlanta Falcons stats of the last couple years, they entered Sunday on a seven-game losing streak against AFC opponents. Additionally, the Falcons had lost 13 of 14 versus the other conference.

Thanks to Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, that streak ended Sunday, as the Falcons defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-12.

Jones led the team with 166 receiving yards on 10 catches while Ryan threw for 384 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Ryan targeted Jones 15 times in the win, which is the second-most targets for Jones in a game this year. His season high came last week versus the San Francisco 49ers.

"When we get chances with one-on-one opportunities, we're going to go his way," Ryan said during his postgame press conference. "He made a lot of tough, contested catches today, I mean, there was a lot of contact that he had to play through. I thought he played extremely well."

Tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman also had nice days. Hooper had seven receptions for 82 yards, and Freeman posted 127 yards from scrimmage. Freeman scored both of Atlanta's touchdowns in the first quarter, as the Falcons ran out to a 14-0 lead.

But it's no surprise that Jones and Ryan were again Atlanta's best two players. Jones now has six 100-yard receiving games this season while Ryan has 10 300-yard passing days in 2019.

With the win, the Falcons finished 1-3 versus the AFC and 3-5 at home this year. Atlanta will end the 2019 season on the road at Tampa Bay next Sunday.