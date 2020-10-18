SI.com
Falcon Report
How Well Do The Falcons Wide Receivers Match Up With the Vikings Secondary?

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get their first win of the season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons come into this matchup ranking No. 8 in passing offense and the Vikings ranked No. 27 against the pass. 

The Falcons are expecting to get Julio Jones back after missing last week’s game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury. 

While Calvin Ridley has improved a lot this year, Jones’s presence in the lineup makes an impact on the offense, and having him back will help a lot. 

Last week, the Falcons racked up 207 yards passing against the Panthers, but more could be in store this week with the Vikings struggling against the pass this season.

The Vikings decided to reshuffle their secondary during the offseason, releasing cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. The organization decided to use a pair of draft picks on corners to fill the void left behind.

Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler were drafted in the first and third rounds of the draft, respectively. The rookies' performances have been up and down so far this season. Both players are allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete over 65 percent of their passes. 

Gladney has been targeted 27 times this season and allowed 18 completions for 241 yards. He is giving up about 13 yards per completion this season. 

Dantzler has been targeted 23 times and allowed 16 completions for 207 yards. The latter is giving up 12.9 yards per completion. 

Dantzler has missed time this season with an injury, but he is back and should play. Outside of these two, Mike Hughes has played corner as well when he has been on the field. 

Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris patrol the back end of the secondary. Smith is one of the best in the business and has only been targeted eight times in coverage this season. He could draw the matchup on Hayden Hurst this week, and it could be one that Hurst struggles with. 

Jones and Ridley should both have productive weeks, with the Vikings struggling so much against the pass this season. The latter is averaging more than 97 yards per game and about 14 yards before the catch. Those numbers bode well for the Falcons. Russell Gage Jr. is due for a big week as well. 

The Falcons have a clear advantage between the two units this week, but whether or not they take advantage is a different story. 

