Atlanta Falcons Vs. Green Bay Packers Preview

Daniel Comer

After two consecutive collapses, the Atlanta Falcons’ season is on the line in Week 4’s Monday Night Football matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the undefeated Green Bay Packers.

The winless Falcons will need to keep pace with its division mates after the rest of the NFC South cruised to victories on Sunday, which will be no small task considering how dominant the Packers have looked this season.

Green Bay defeated Atlanta, 34-20, in the teams’ last matchup in 2018, which saw Rodgers throw for two touchdowns. Falcons starter Matt Ryan had strong counting stats during the game, but his 35.7 QBR left a lot to be desired.

Monday’s matchup may be a battle of futility, as both teams enter the match with several injury questions surrounding key players.

The Packers could be without star receiver Davante Adams, who has been nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the team's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to Adams, starting cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Za’Darius Smith and interior pass-rush specialist Kenny Clark enter the game with “questionable” tags.

Atlanta will be without defensive end Takkarist McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal, but wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are expected to play despite their being listed as questionable for the game.

Injury Report

Atlanta –

Questionable: WR Julio Jones; WR Calvin Ridley

Out: DE Takkarist McKinley; S Ricardo Allen; S Keanu Neal; K Younghoe Koo

Green Bay –

Questionable: WR Davante Adams; CB Jaire Alexander; DL Kenny Clark; LB Rashan Gary; LB Za’Darius Smith;

Out: WR Allen Lazard; LB Christian Kirksey

Team Rankings

Total Offense (Yards Per Game)

Atlanta – 7th

Green Bay – 2nd

Total Defense

Atlanta – 31st

Green Bay – 14th

Offensive DVOA (Football Outsiders)

Atlanta – 19th

Green Bay – 28th

Defensive DVOA

Atlanta – 20th

Green Bay – 2nd

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, Oct. 5, 8:50 p.m. EDT

Location: Lambeau Field

TV: ESPN

Radio: 92.9 The Game (Atlanta)

