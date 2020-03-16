The Falcon Report
Saving the Falcons: Free agency. Ugh!

Terence Moore

Barring changes due to the coronavirus situation, the NFL is slated to begin its free agency period Monday.

Not that it matters much for the Falcons.

The NFL players agreed Sunday to accept the new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the owners, and that increased the yearly salary cap for each team by nearly $10 million from last season to $198 million.

Did I mention none of this matters to the Falcons? They'll still go into free agency with one of the worst salary cap situations in the league with barely $2 million to spend, and that's before they sign their rookies this season.

About that free agency period: Right now, all 28 teams are allowed to begin contacting players with that distinction and their representatives Monday, and then teams can start signing those players Wednesday.

That free-agent list is impressive . . .

It starts with some guy named Tom Brady. Then you have other quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott and Drew Brees, along with wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back Derrick Henry and cornerback Byron Jones.

When it comes to the Falcons, though, these are the interesting free-agent names: Jadeveon Clowney, Shaq Barrett and Chris Jones.

They lead the pass rushers this year in free agency. 

Only the Miami Dolphins (23) had fewer sacks last season in the NFL than the Falcons (28), and that was after the Falcons had a late-season revival in the sack department along the way to closing the second half at 6-2.

The Falcons still finished 7-9 overall for the second consecutive year.

So about this week . . .

Thumbs up, thumps down, or thumbs sideways?

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Falcons agree to terms with DT Tyeler Davison

Does the interior of the Falcons' defensive line need to be adjusted? Atlanta brought back defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on a three-year deal Sunday.

Chris Vinel

NFL players narrowly approve new CBA

New NFL league new year expected to start on time following passed CBA vote by players

Zach Hood

Falcons sign FB Keith Smith to three-year extension

Will the Falcons running game improve with Kevin Smith returning?

Dave Holcomb

The NFC South could be in for some trouble..

What does this mean for the Falcons?

Malik Brown

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted

COVID-19 is impacting the AMB Group and the rest of the sports world in a way few predicted. With MLS season suspended and Falcons' facilities shutdown for at least two more weeks, Blank & Co. are ensuring their employees are taken care of.

Zach Hood

Falcons trade down in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Falcons are trading down in this recent mock draft.

Malik Brown

Falcons release statement regarding COVID-19, close facilities through weekend

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19.

Zach Hood

Falcons center Alex Mack elected as NFLPA treasurer

Falcons center Alex Mack is set to join the NFL Players Association.

Dave Holcomb

NFL considering adjustments to next month's draft in Las Vegas amid coronavirus scares

NFL taking "hard look" at adjustments to next month's 2020 draft in Las Vegas due to coronavirus pandemic

Zach Hood