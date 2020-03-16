Saving the Falcons: Free agency. Ugh!

Barring changes due to the coronavirus situation, the NFL is slated to begin its free agency period Monday.

Not that it matters much for the Falcons.

The NFL players agreed Sunday to accept the new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the owners, and that increased the yearly salary cap for each team by nearly $10 million from last season to $198 million.

Did I mention none of this matters to the Falcons? They'll still go into free agency with one of the worst salary cap situations in the league with barely $2 million to spend, and that's before they sign their rookies this season.

About that free agency period: Right now, all 28 teams are allowed to begin contacting players with that distinction and their representatives Monday, and then teams can start signing those players Wednesday.

That free-agent list is impressive . . .

It starts with some guy named Tom Brady. Then you have other quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott and Drew Brees, along with wide receiver Amari Cooper, running back Derrick Henry and cornerback Byron Jones.

When it comes to the Falcons, though, these are the interesting free-agent names: Jadeveon Clowney, Shaq Barrett and Chris Jones.

They lead the pass rushers this year in free agency.

Only the Miami Dolphins (23) had fewer sacks last season in the NFL than the Falcons (28), and that was after the Falcons had a late-season revival in the sack department along the way to closing the second half at 6-2.

The Falcons still finished 7-9 overall for the second consecutive year.

So about this week . . .

Thumbs up, thumps down, or thumbs sideways?