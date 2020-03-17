The Falcon Report
VIDEO: First day of legal tampering period review

Rashad Milligan

The first day of the legal tampering period in the NFL can be described in a word- busy.

The Atlanta Falcons were no exception to the immediate changes. The franchise cut Devonta Freeman, Desmond Trufant, Ty Sambrailo and Luke Stocker.

Around the league, former Falcon tight end Austin Hooper signed with the Cleveland Browns, former Falcon offensive guard Wes Schweitzer signed with Washington, former Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst was traded to the Falcons, former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills, former Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota signed with the Vegas Raiders, former Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham signed with the Chicago Bears.

With the Monday's three cuts, the Falcons could save over $13 million. 

The saving comes at what cost, however?

Losing Freeman solidifies the era of losing Tevin Coleman to the San Fransisco 49ers for nothing. Freeman was also in reported trade talks at the trade deadline with the Detroit Lions. No trade was made with Detroit, so Freeman walked for nothing in return.

No trade was made for Vic Beasley, who the franchise told it would not re-sign him this offseason. Beasley was also in trade rumors during the season, but no deal was made to get something in return.

Trufan, the team's best corner, is also now off the books for nothing in return.

Special teams and wide receiver Justin Hardy will also not be re-signed. 

Thomas Dimitroff's move to get Hurst was an interesting one because the Falcons entered this offseason broke and older.

In the past few seasons, the Falcons went all in and bet on the talent they had to win a championship within a specific window. That window has now closed but since a generational talent like Julio Jones and former MVP Matt Ryan are still on the roster, they have still to attempt to try to pry that window back open.

The Falcons bet big on themselves, and so far, they have lost big. The trade for Hurst shows Dimitroff isn't done making more moves to change his current reality.

