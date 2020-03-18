What a week . . .

And it's not over.

I'm talking about the coronavirus situation in general and about what's happening around the NFL in particular.

I'm also talking about what's transpiring in the NFC South, period.

Not good for the Atlanta Falcons.

Along those lines, the Falcons began the week with virtually no room under the NFL salary cap that was $88 million.

Then, courtesy of the players approving the new collective bargaining agreement Sunday, the salary cap increased by $10 million.

Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, the Falcons began whacking folks, including cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman.

Suddenly, the Falcons went from around $2 million under the salary cap to about $12 million, and they also did something else: After losing Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, they sent their second- and fifth-round picks in this year's NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Hmmmm.

Does all of that make the Falcons better?

Even if it does (which is debatable), the rest of the Falcons' brethren in the NFC South didn't exactly get worse.

The Carolina Panthers are moving from Cam Newton, their once shining star at quarterback, to Teddy Bridgewater, who did nice things last season in New Orleans as a fill-in for all-everything Drew Brees.

Speaking of Brees, he's back with a loaded Saints team.

Oh, and did you hear who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to sign? Some guy named Tom Brady.

But the Falcons did get Hayden Hurst.

Whatever that means.