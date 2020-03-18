The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Saving the Falcons: OK, let's try again

Terence Moore

What a week . . .

And it's not over.

I'm talking about the coronavirus situation in general and about what's happening around the NFL in particular.

I'm also talking about what's transpiring in the NFC South, period.

Not good for the Atlanta Falcons.

Along those lines, the Falcons began the week with virtually no room under the NFL salary cap that was $88 million. 

Then, courtesy of the players approving the new collective bargaining agreement Sunday, the salary cap increased by $10 million. 

Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, the Falcons began whacking folks, including cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman.

Suddenly, the Falcons went from around $2 million under the salary cap to about $12 million, and they also did something else: After losing Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, they sent their second- and fifth-round picks in this year's NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

Hmmmm.

Does all of that make the Falcons better?

Even if it does (which is debatable), the rest of the Falcons' brethren in the NFC South didn't exactly get worse.

The Carolina Panthers are moving from Cam Newton, their once shining star at quarterback, to Teddy Bridgewater, who did nice things last season in New Orleans as a fill-in for all-everything Drew Brees.

Speaking of Brees, he's back with a loaded Saints team.

Oh, and did you hear who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to sign? Some guy named Tom Brady.

But the Falcons did get Hayden Hurst.

Whatever that means.

Comments

Films

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Brady heading south impacts the Falcons

How will the Falcons fare with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Brian Hill receives original-round tender from Atlanta

One day after cutting Devonta Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their other running backs around. They placed a tender on restricted free agent Brian Hill, who could battle for the starting job this summer.

Chris Vinel

What will Hayden Hurst bring to the Falcons?

Monday, the Falcons traded a 2020 second-round pick (the No. 55 pick acquired from New England in the Mohamed Sanu trade) and their own 2020 fifth-rounder for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Baltimore's 2020 fourth-round selection.

Zach Hood

by

ScottKennedy

Vic Beasley has found a new home.

Vic Beasley has found a new home with the Tennessee Titans

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan donates $100,000 to Atlanta charities in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took $100,000 out of his pocket to assist those affected by the coronavirus in Atlanta.

Brady Pfister

VIDEO: First day of legal tampering period review

A video review of the first day of legal tampering for the new NFL league year

Rashad Milligan

NFL draft to continue as planned despite coronavirus

What changes are coming to the 2020 NFL Draft?

Dave Holcomb

Report: Browns to make Hooper NFL’s highest paid tight end

The market has been tested.

Jeremy Johnson

Luke Stocker becomes the latest cap casualty

The Falcons continue to make moves and free up cap space. Luke Stocker, Austin Hooper's backup, is the latest man on the move. Atlanta released him to save $2.6 million next season.

Chris Vinel