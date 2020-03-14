In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

The father delivers a more journalistic view of Dimitroff's interview compared to that of his son who provides a fan's perspective. The father also gives what he thinks is a realistic idea of what the Falcons may do with those picks. His son adds the fan's perspective of possibly trading up and drafting Chase Young or Isaiah Simmons.

Dimitroff discussed the possibility of the Falcons making moves in next month's draft when speaking to the radio station last week:

"I think there's going to be a lot of really interesting action between (picks) 10 and 20," Dimitroff said. "And again, I would never count us out because again we're a team that has been active.

He also spoke about the possibility of moving back in the draft and acquiring more picks:

"That said, it is one of those draft situations where, given some of the depth in some of these positions, it does set up the opportunity to potentially move back. And you know, as long as I've been here, we've not been a real active team moving back. But again, this year may be one of those years that you could truly look at that and obviously acquire a couple more picks in different parts in the draft to use up to pair together to get up, of course, in another round."

Currently the NFL draft is still scheduled to be held from Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25 despite COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) concerns. The Falcons have the 16th overall pick and two more in the second round.